Please Listen! Ellen DeGeneres Is Smother Mother For Justin Bieber

Ellen DeGeneres has become a ‘smother mother’ for Justin Bieber – but he thinks it’s too much.

The talk show host is worried that her protégé is hanging out with the wrong crowd and is being poorly advised.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal that her pleas are falling on deaf ears.

PHOTOS: Justin Bieber Shows Off Sexy Side For Calvin Klein

A source revealed: “She’s desperately worried about him and has this fear that he’s surrounded by all the wrong people.

“Ellen’s been burning up his phone 24-7, asking if she can introduce him to a better team of advisors, even help with his lifestyle choices and telling him to cut certain characters out of his life.

“She does care about Justin and she has a right to be worried, because he’s off the deep end right now.

“But she’s gotten way too overbearing. She blows up his phone 24/7, to the point where he’s been ignoring her calls and politely texting her to give him space.”

PHOTOS: Celebs Line Up To Take Jabs At Justin Bieber’s Antics During Comedy Central Roast

DeGeneres has intervened when Bieber has gone off the rails in the past while featuring him on her show several times.

When Seth Rogen posted on Twitter that he disliked Bieber she encouraged the comic to apologize to him on live television.

While the Canadian singer spoke about his poor behavior followed by a Facebook apology to his fans.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.