Beach Ready! Elle Macpherson Flaunts Amazing Bikini Body At 53

No wonder they call her ‘The Body’.

Ageless Elle Macpherson flaunted her amazing bikini body on her Instagram.

Posing in a tiny black and white sporty bikini and thongs Macpherson’s post quickly clocked-up almost 10,000 ‘likes’.

The former model showed that she still has a body that millions of women would love to have even although she is now in her fifties.

The bikini-clad ex-supermodel obscured her face as she stood against a white wall.

She captioned the sultry image: ‘Weekend vibe. Sporty sexy’.

The ageless beauty – who was linked to Brad Pitt – is no stranger to posting bikini-clad snaps of herself via social media.

Featured on her Instagram account are a number of beach shots that show off her enviable physique in swimwear

The mother-of-two swears by a ‘Super Elixir’ powder.

The powder claims to alkalize the body and improve health with ingredients including Chinese herbs and shiitake and maitake mushrooms.

The model split with billionaire boyfriend Jeffrey Soffer over the summer.

