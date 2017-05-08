Security Footage Shows Elizabeth Thomas’ Last Moments Before Vanishing With Teacher

.



New security footage obtained by ABC’s 20/20 shows Elizabeth Thomas leaving her home before disappearing with her much-older teacher Tad Cummins for five weeks.

In the footage, taken by a home surveillance camera at the family’s residence, Thomas can be seen getting into an unknown vehicle with several bags.

As Radar readers know, Thomas and Cummins disappeared from Columbia, Tennessee, on March 13.

Soon after, it was discovered that the pair had exchanged “love letters” and were allegedly caught kissing on school grounds on one occasion in January.

PHOTOS: Kidnapping Survivor Jaycee Dugard Tells All About Drunken Adventure In New York

When Thomas first went missing with her armed former teacher, police expressed deep concern over “his intentions for her.”

Now, after police discovered the pair in a remote hut in California, Cummins will face some serious consequences.

A warrant had been issued for the now fired teacher’s arrest on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor (over kiss claims). Thomas’ willingness to disappear with Cummins remains unclear at this time.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.