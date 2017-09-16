Not Performing! Ed Sheeran Joins U2 Cancels Concert In St. Louis

Ed Sheeran has joined U2 by cancelling his concert in St. Louis.

The decision comes amid rising protests and violence throughout the city.

The promotion company for Sheeran’s tour put out a statement that his Sunday night concert at the Scottrade Center was cancelled.

They gave the same reason as U2 that law enforcement officers could not commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services to protect concert–goers.

The protests stem from the acquittal of a former police officer Jason Stockley who was charged with first degree murder of a black motorist Anthony Smith following a high speed chase in 2011.

Police and protesters have flooded the streets as a result with skirmishes breaking out around St. Louis.

So far, there have been over 30 arrests with hundreds of people carrying out demonstrations over the verdict.

