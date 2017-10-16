Ed Sheeran Gets Hit By Car, Break Arm Days Before Asia Tour!

Ed Sheeran, 26, was hit by a car in London this Monday and rushed to the hospital with a broken arm!

He shared a photo of his cast on Instagram, writing: “Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x.”

Sheeran is set to begin his Asia tour on October 22 in Taipei. As of now it is uncertain whether he will be able to perform.

