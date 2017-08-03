Too Spicy For TV? ‘DWTS’ Execs ‘Torn’ Over Casting Sean Spicer On New Season

Sean Spicer’s resignation as White House press secretary has opened up a whole new world of opportunities for him, as RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that he is, in fact, being considered for season 25 of Dancing with the Stars.

“They have approached him about the possibility of joining the cast next season, but nothing is set in stone,” a production insider said.

However, DWTS executives are “torn” over whether to cast him due to his controversial reputation, the source added:

“Although some feel that he may make people interested in the show, they also fear that he might cause viewers to tune out!”

Also, producers are worried the 45-year-old ex White House staffer may turn off his fellow celebrity costars for the upcoming season, which is expected to return to ABC in the fall.

“He is not well-liked in Hollywood,” the source said.

But some DWTS veterans insist they would welcome Spicer with open arms. Peta Murgatroyd told ET recently that having the notorious political aide would be “kind of fun!”

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke even said he could make it far into the competition.

“The judges on Dancing With the Stars will be child’s play compared to what Sean Spicer has gone through at the White House!” she tweeted.

Spicer, who was infamously spoofed by comedian Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live skits, was criticized after clashing with the press during White House briefings.

Do you think that Sean Spicer should join Dancing with the Stars? Tell us your thoughts below.

