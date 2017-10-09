‘DWTS’ Duel! Nick SLAMS Maksim Over Bad-Mouthing Wife Vanessa

The nasty backstage battle on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars between Vanessa Lachey and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy is finally over, thanks to Vanessa’s adoring hunky hubby, Nick Lachey, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“Producers basically forced Maks to put his differences aside and just get along with Vanessa, but not before Maks and Nick had it out,” a source close to production for DWTS revealed.

“Nick is super protective of his wife and he has been getting into it with other people on the cast who’ve been talking smack about Vanessa, not just Maks!”

As fans know, the drama all started when Chmerkovskiy, 37 — who is married to Nick’s DWTS dance coach, Peta Murgatroyd, 31 — refused to dance with Vanessa after her alleged on-set diva antics set him over the edge.

However, it seems Maks had a change of heart after higher-ups threatened to fire him!

“After they threatened to fire Maks, Nick threatened to quit if he heard one more person talk about his wife,” the insider told Radar. “It is still a very tense situation backstage.”

