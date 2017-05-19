Jill Duggar & Husband Derick Flee Central America After Friend’s Tragic Murder

Pregnant Jill Duggar, her husband Derick Dillard and their toddler son have fled their adopted home of El Salvador after their close friend’s murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dillard, 28, announced the young family’s arrival back in their native United States in an Instagram post last night.

“Officially made it back to the good ‘ol US of A!!!” he captioned a photo of the clan seemingly in a vehicle. Jill appears to be heavily pregnant with their second child, as 2-year-old Israel sits in a car seat.

As Radar previously reported, Duggar, 26, revealed this week that their pal, a Salvadorian man, had been kidnapped and killed just days after dining at their home.

“We have cried and continue to grieve the loss of our dear friend,” she wrote on her blog.

Just days after Dillard attended the man’s funeral, the family will likely be celebrating a wedding.

According to Duggar Family News, little sister Joy Anna Duggar 19, will marry boyfriend Austin Forsyth this weekend.

