‘Doped Up’ Man Jumps Out Of Comic Book Store Window: He Though ‘He Was Superman’

A drugged up man jumped out a comic book store window this past Tuesday in Midtown Manhattan, RadarOnline.com has learned, and surprisingly, he survived! The unidentified individual was reportedly seen running around the shop with bloodshot eyes before breaking through the second floor window and falling to the ground. He walked away unharmed before being confronted by police and taken to NYU Hospital.

“This guy must have been strung out on drugs,” Midtown Comics co-owner Jerry Gladstone said according to DNA Info. “He bolted around the store and then jumped out the window.”

“He just ran around,” Gladstone added. “He’s was sort of on a rampage. What a strange and horrible experience. Luckily everyone is OK.”

The man was charged with assault, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance, after police caught him walking around with broken glass on his face.

“I saw glass in his face, he was leaning against a car,” said Boris, 27, who declined to provide his last name. “He was chilling with the cops.”

Before his bizarre leap, the man had allegedly gone into Lenwich sandwich shop before getting kicked out by concerned staff. “He was clearly doped up,” said cashier Alicia Valentine, 21 “His eyes were bloodshot red — moving around weird.” She added that the man spent 20 minutes in the bathroom before walking out stumbling.

Added the unfazed cop after noticing the Superman logo hanging above the window where the man jumped from: “That’s probably what he thought, he was Superman. It’s normal in New York. Nothing’s surprising.”

