Hitmen, Fights & Mayhem! Inside Drew Peterson’s Miserable Life Behind Bars

Five years into Drew Peterson’s decades-long sentence in prison for murder, the former police officer isn’t about to get any rewards for good behavior!

Peterson, 63, is the sole suspect in the disappearance of his fourth wife Stacy nine years ago. She has never been found and Peterson was never charged in that case.

However, the ex-Bolingbrook, Ill. Police sergeant was convicted in 2012 for the 2004 murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, and a judge slammed him with 38 years behind bars in that case.

PHOTOS: See 25 Photos Of Evidence That Got Jodi Arias Convicted Of Murder

Shockingly, Peterson continues to find ways to wreak havoc even though he’s locked up!

The wife-killer was reportedly jumped last March by another inmate, who hit him with a food tray in the dining area of their federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

And in 2015 Peterson, 63, was charged with solicitation of murder and solicitation of murder for hire when he attempted to pay a fellow inmate $100,000 to kill James Glasglow, the prosecutor responsible for sending him to the clink.

Antonio Smith, identified as the mole inmate, informed authorities of Peterson’s offer and agreed to secretly record Peterson.

When Peterson isn’t creating new trouble for himself, he’s busy complaining about life behind bars.

PHOTOS: Most Notorious American Murder Trials

He once whined in a jailhouse letter to his former attorney that “prison is all the nightmarish things that one would think.”

“I’m in a cell the size of a broom closet, peeling paint, rusting fixtures, I have no TV or anything and I haven’t been out since I got here,” wrote Peterson. “The food is terrible and I’m again in solitary confinement.”

The world-premiere of Drew Peterson: An American Murder Mystery airs on Sunday, August 27 at 9/8c on ID.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.