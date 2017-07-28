Drew Barrymore’s Money-Hungry Mom JEALOUS Of Her Fast-Rising Stardom?

A follow-up clip of The Kitty Kelley Files: Drew Barrymore, tells all on the intricate feelings Drew Barrymore’s mother Jaid was feeling while her young child began her rise to fame.

After recounting – in the first clip of the docu-series – the actress’ first on-screen role as a toddler in a puppy commercial, the second video introduces the complexities and resentment that came with newfound stardom.

“Her mother kept taking her to commercials and Drew kept getting them,” says host and author Kitty Kelley in the clip.

“Her mother enjoyed the money that Drew was bringing in, but she also saw that her own career was going nowhere,” she adds.

As Radar previously reported, Jaid was an up-and-coming actress who wanted nothing else but to be an A-list Hollywood star like the rest of her famous family.

“It’s kind of that story where the mother wants to act,” says entertainment reporter Stuart Brazell, and “they kind of fulfill their dreams and put their wants onto the child.”

“It is a double-edged sword because it benefits her and their lifestyle but it also is a constant reminder that aid herself couldn’t get acting jobs,” says Kelley.

As Radar can reveal, the 42-year-old star has now starred in over 50 films since her marvelous career took off.

Her relationship with her mother has been rocky for years, as in her memoir Wildflower, she blamed her for much of her tumultuous childhood.

Barrymore previously confessed that after her award-winning role in E.T., her mother quit her job to become her momager and bought a fancy car and a luxurious mansion.

“I was disguted,” she wrote. “I will never forget one night when we were all waiting to go to dinner together at the duplex, and my mom pulled in with a brand-new BMW 320i. I couldn’t understand. Where was the beat-up Karmann Ghia?”

The Kitty Kelley Files: Drew Barrymore airs Saturday, July 29 at 10 ET/PT

