17-Year Age Gap: Drake & J. Lo Fuel Romance Rumors In Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez and Drake made an interesting declaration via Instagram Tuesday night, posting a cuddly photo to their accounts — at the same time.

In the caption-free picture, the rapper, 30, wrapped his arms around 47-year-old Jenny From the Block, shooting a coy look to the camera.

Dating rumors first began in early December when Drake attended two of Lopez’s Las Vegas concerts back-to-back.

Later, The “Hotline Bling” hit-maker later hosted a private dinner at Delilah in West Hollywood, where he was spotted leaving with Lopez.

A source told E! News, “They are seeing each other.” And though they’re “not exclusive,” Drake “is really into her.”

Meanwhile, Lopez’s rep said of romance rumors: “They are spending time together, working on a new music project.”

But does this make their relationship official? Drake’s ex Rihanna certainly seems to think so!

Fans were quick to notice that Ri-Ri promptly unfollowed Lopez — whom she’s been friendly with in the past — on Instagram following the post. But there’s no love lost for Drake or J. Lo, who still follow the 28-year-old singer.

As Radar readers know, Rihanna and Drake briefly rekindled their romance this summer, but it was over again by October.

Meanwhile, Lopez ended her on-again-off-again relationship with dancer Casper Smart yet again earlier this year.

Do you think Drake and J. Lo are dating? Let us know in the comments below!

