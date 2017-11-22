Disgraced Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault

Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and the over 130 gymnasts who were sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar are finally getting justice. The disgraced gymnastics doctor pled guilty to seven counts of sexual assault.

Dr. Nassar, 54, pled guilty in Ingham County Circuit Court in Michigan. He is expected to face at least 25 years in prison.

He was hit with the lawsuit on March 10, 2017. In the amended complaint filed on August 21, 2017, he was sued for sexual assault, abuse, molestation and nonconsensual sexual touching and harassment.

“A victim reported she has an appointment with Defendant Nassar to address hip pain and was sexually abused and molested by Defendant Nassar when he cupped her buttocks, massaged her breast and vaginal area, and became sexually around,” the complaint read. “Three months after initiating the investigation, in July 2014, the victim’s complaints were dismissed.”

Michigan State University deemed Nassar’s conduct “medically appropriate” and “not of a sexual nature.”

One of the victims claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was seeking treatment for injuries to her wrists and back at the age of 15.

“On approximately five separate occasions, Defendant Nassar digitally penetrated Plaintiff’s vagina and anus with his finger and thumb without prior notice and without gloves or lubricant under the guise of performing “treatment,” the filling read.

He also massaged her genitals and touched her breasts without permission. She witnessed him “sexually aroused.”

Maroney was the first to publicly accuse Dr. Nassar of sexual assault in October.

“I was molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the US Women’s National Gymnastics Team, and Olympic Team,” Maroney wrote on Twitter. “Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years.'”

She continued, “It started when I was 13 years old, at one of my first National Team training camps, in Texas, and it didn’t end until I left the sport. It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was ‘treated.’ It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal, and it happened before I won my Silver.”

Six-time Olympic medalist and two-time national team captain Raisman claimed she was sexually abused by Dr. Nassar on 60 Minutes.

“Why are we looking at why didn’t the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture?” she said. “What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?”

Although her teammate Douglas responded, “It is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd,” she later admitted Dr. Nassar abused her too.

