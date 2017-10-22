President Donald Trump Allows Release Of JFK Assassination Files

Many Americans are skeptical that we’ve received the complete, true story of what happened when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

Conspiracy buffs were thrilled when President Donald Trump tweeted this weekend, “Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.”

About 99 percent of more than five million pages of records concerning Kennedy’s murder on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, including photos, films, sound recordings and artifacts, held by the National Archives, have already been released (some with redactions), as ABC News reported.

But one percent of the records remain secret, until they are released this Thursday with Trump’s okay.

Professor Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia told ABC News that he hopes the remaining files will reveal “critical details” such as what government agencies did or did not know.

“Ever since the assassination, so many questions have risen that people want to see what the government knew and when they knew it,” Sabato said. “Unfortunately most of the government, including the FBI and the CIA, have been unwilling to provide the critical pieces of information.”

Sabato wants to know whether various law enforcement and intelligence agencies knew and communicated with each other about how Lee Harvey Oswald, who had previously defected to the Soviet Union, was working at the Texas School Book Depository, a site on the president’s JFK’s motorcade route.

“The important part is we the people have to know, it’s been 54 years since the assassination,” he said.

Alan Dale, an administrator for several assassination websites, told The Guardian, “We would like greater detail associated with things that are relevant to President Kennedy’s life and would help us understand who his adversaries may have been and for what reason he would have been viewed as an adversary to powerful elements within the national security establishment.

“A lot of our focus for decades has been: who was Lee Oswald, what was he engaged in, what did he think he was engaged in, and is there any reason to be concerned that maybe the truth about his story has been hidden from all of us for all of these years?” Dale asked.

The National Archives has declined to comment and referred all inquiries to the White House.

