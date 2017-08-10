Former Trump Staffers Reveal Birth Of Love Child After Wild Campaign Vegas Trip

Donald Trump’s ex-staffers have confirmed the birth of their love child following a wild and controversial affair, RadarOnline.com can report.

The President’s former transition adviser A.J. Delgado, gave birth to a baby boy from her sexual encounter with married former White House communications director Jason Miller.

“Dear friends: Beyond thrilled to share with you that I’m now the proud mother of a beautiful son (!), William!!! Born 7/10” Tweeted Delgado.

Dear friends: Beyond thrilled to share with you that I'm now the proud mother of a beautiful son (!), William!!! Born 7/10 — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 8, 2017

Just weeks after Delgado learned she was pregnant, Miller’s wife Kelly gave birth to their second child. The two remain married.

PHOTOS: Donald Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway Looks Thinner Than Ever Amid Political Drama

According to Delgado, her affair with Miller lasted two months, before which he told her he and wife Kelly were separated.

“I dated someone who was separated (or at least said he was). What part of this is immoral? Try again!” She tweeted after suffering backlash from online haters.

Delgado and Miller’s love child was apparently conceived during a wild night out in Las Vegas, where they were joined by club members of the media the night before Trump and Hilary Clinton’s debate.

Miller told Page Six, “My wife and I, along with our two daughters, are excited to welcome William into the world and into our family, and we appreciate the well wishes we’ve received from so many.”

PHOTOS: Marla Maples & Tiffany Flaunt Bodies On Luxury Superyacht In Capri

After the publication reported that Delgado changed her number and disappeared to Florida following the scandal, she angrily tweeted, “I still have the same number, so that’s a complete lie.”

She followed up, writing: “Wasn’t my choice to discuss this but since Jason went to Page Six, I guess I now have to share…Stay tuned.”

Sources claimed the former lovers have not spoken since she broke the news of her pregnancy, and have only been communicating through lawyers.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.