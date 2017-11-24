President Donald Trump Plays Golf With Tiger Woods

President Donald Trump golfed with Tiger Woods on the day after Thanksgiving.

Trump tweeted the news, saying he would be fitting in “quickly” playing golf with Woods and another golfer, Dustin Johnson, in between his foreign and domestic policy calls.

It’s not the first time famous pals Trump and Woods hit the links together.

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

For Woods, 41, it probably came as a refreshing change as he infamously got into a car accident right after his Thanksgiving meal in 2009. As Radar has reported, police showed up to find Woods had hit a tree – and found his wife Elin Nordegren smashing in Woods’ rear window with a golf club!

It was later reported that Nordegren had caught the golfer texting his mistress Rachel Uchitel. The holiday scandal eventually led to the end of Woods’ marriage as his constant cheating with numerous women was exposed.

The controversy sent Woods’ personal life and career on a downward spiral. As Radar has noted, the golfer has recently been dating new galpal Erica Herman, who also has a troubled past, according to sources.

On Friday, Trump, 71, who has been taking a break from the White House, travelled from his vacation home at Mar-a-Lago to Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, to play a few rounds with Woods.

Trump and Woods were joined by Dustin Johnson, 33, who is the number one ranked golfer in the world.

There was no word on who got the best score.

Trump and Woods have golfed together before; they were last seen on the fairway was just before Christmas 2016, after the businessman-turned-politician had won the Presidency.

But Woods also has golfed with President Barack Obama.

