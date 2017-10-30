Second Trump Campaign Aide Pleads Guilty To Lying To The FBI

President Donald Trump‘s former policy advisor, George Papadopoulos, pled guilty to having lied to the FBI about his conversations with overseas connections regarding the Russians and Hillary Clinton.

According to the Daily Mail, Special Counsel Robert Mueller revealed the politician’s guilty plea this Monday, hours after Trump’s ex campaign consultant, Paul Manafort, surrendered to the FBI amid money laundering accusations.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Papadopoulos admitted to having concealed information about his talks with a foreign professor about Russia. He said that he had learned information about the instructor before starting the campaign and refused to disclose the information to authorities. The professor allegedly held important connections to the Russian government and Moscow officials.

PHOTOS: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Meeting With Vladimir Putin — To OVERTHROW Dictators!

Papadopoulos also claimed he met with a nationalist female whom he believed had information about the Russian government. In an email to a fellow campaign supervisor, he called the woman “Putin’s niece.”

In another email he mentioned that there was an “open invitation by Putin for Mr. trump to meet with him when he is ready.”

Papadopoulos was later involved in various email chains and Skype calls with Russian officials and the professor, to set up a meeting between Putin’s people and Trump.

PHOTOS: Leaked Emails Detail Hillary Clinton’s Desperate Health Crisis Cover-Ups

Officials soon found information about the professor and Russian officials in the former campaign aide’s Facebook account. In late January he deactivated it, and in February stopped using his cellphone and got another number.

Papadopoulos is now cooperating with the government and coming clean about his hidden information.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.