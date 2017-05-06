Dolly Parton Reveals She Once Came Close To Committing Suicide

Dolly Parton has reportedly revealed in her new memoir that she came close to committing suicide after she cheated on her longtime husband, Carl Dean.

According to The Sun, Parton, 71, wrote in her book, Dolly on Dolly, that she was deeply depressed after her affair’s break-up.

“I was sitting upstairs in my bedroom one afternoon when I noticed in the night-stand drawer my gun that I keep for burglars. I looked at it a long time,” Parton wrote in the memoir.

But Parton said that her dog Popeye stopped her from shooting herself.

The country music icon explained, “Then, just as I picked [the gun] up, just to hold it and look at it for a moment, our little dog Popeye came running up the stairs.

“The tap-tap-tap of his paws jolted me back to reality and I suddenly froze. I put the gun down. Then I prayed. I kinda believe Popeye was a spiritual messenger from God.”

As The Sun reported, Parton has previously admitted to having “an open relationship but not sexually” with Dean, her husband of more than 50 years.

Although the “I Will Always Love You” singer did not disclose who she had cheated with, The Sun noted that it is rumored her lover may have been Gregg Perry, the band leader who produced her 1982 soundtrack album “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”

Some have speculated that Parton was in her 30s at the time of the affair.

The country cutie known for her legendary hits and double D boobs refuses to identify her mystery man affair.

“I cried an ocean. But I ain’t gonna talk about it any more. I’ve got to keep some mystery,” she said.

As Radar has reported, Parton’s marriage to Dean has long been rumored to be a sham.

According to sources, there have been whispers about the down home diva and her close pal, Judy Ogle.

But according to the book Doctors to the Stars, the country singer will never confess to having an attraction Ogle or any other women.

However, the recent premiere episode of this season’s National Enquirer Investigates uncovered the truth about the singer’s scandalous affairs, shocking plastic surgery secrets, and health scares.

Parton has said, “People always ask me if I’ve had extramarital affairs, and you can draw your own conclusions. All I will say is that my husband Carl is a wonderful man and we’ll be together till one of us dies.”

