Air Force Veteran Visits Disneyland 2,000 Days In A Row

Every day is a walk in the park for Air Force veteran Jeff Reitz: He recently smashed a Guinness Record for visiting Disneyland 2,000 days in a row — and he’s breaking his own mark daily as he continues to enjoy the California attraction!

The 44-year-old theme park enthusiast began his daily jaunt to “The Happiest Place on Earth” on Jan. 1, 2012. He was unemployed at the time but had been given free passes from a friend as a Christmas gift.

Reitz says the attractions and rides inside the amusement park give him something to look forward to every day, and every visit makes him feel just a little better than the day before, adding, “It’s something to do to keep things fun.”

Even though he now has a full-time job with the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in Long Beach, Calif., Reitz still visits the park each day — often stopping by just long enough to lift his spirits.

“I’m still having fun doing this,” explains Reitz. “That’s the only reason I’m still doing this. It wasn’t about going for records or anything like that. That was a bonus. It’s about coming and enjoying the magic.”

