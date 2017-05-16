High Alert! ‘RHONJ’ Cast Amps Up Security After Dina’s Brutal Home Invasion

The brutal home invasion attack on former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo has left her her former cast members seriously shaken, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively. And now, they’re scrambling to amp up their own security and avoid a scary situation of their own!

“The housewives are freaking out because the attackers are unknown. They don’t know if it has anything to do with the show, and they are amping up their security measures,” a source told Radar.

As Radar reported, Manzo and millionaire boyfriend David Cantin were attacked on May 13 inside their Holmdel, New Jersey, home.

Cantin, 37, was allegedly beat with a baseball bat, while Manzo, 46, was punched repeatedly in the face.

With cops releasing minimal details on the ongoing investigation, sources close to the couple are still looking for answers.

“The townhouse is in an upscale community so it’s suspicious how the robbers knew to go to their house,” said the insider.

“Given that, the housewives don’t know if they could be the next victims. So they are doing everything they can do to protect themselves.”

In the meantime, “Dina’s been laying low, barely speaking, with bandages around her face,” added the source.

“She thought she was going to die.”

Story developing.

