Bound & Beaten: Police Expose Horrific Details Of Dina Manzo’s Home Invasion

Local New Jersey police have revealed more horrific details about the at-home attack against Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, David Cantin.

The Holmdel Township Police Department described the scene at Manzo’s home with David Cantin in a public statement that urged anyone with information about the reality star’s attackers to come forward.

“Police responded and determined that two victims, a 37-year-old male and a 46-year-old female, were arriving home when they opened the front door of the residence and began to enter,” the department reported.

“As they entered the residence, two individuals, who were already inside the home, rushed towards them. The male victim was struck several times with a baseball bat by one of the assailants. The female victim was punched multiple times by the other assailant. The two victims were then bound together within the home.”

“Both assailants had their faces covered during the attack and robbery,” the report continued. “After the victims were bound, the two assailants stole personal property from the victims, including cash and jewelry, and fled the scene.”

Cantin freed himself and called police, who launched an inestigation with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Both victims were subsequently taken to a local hospital for treatment,” the statement concluded. “The male suffered significant facial injuries, including a broken nose. The female was also treated for facial injuries. Both have been released.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Manzo was in town for Teresa Giudice’s daughter Audriana’s communion, as she is the 7-year-old’s godmother.

She left The Real Housewives of New Jersey to live with Cantin in California at the end of season six.

