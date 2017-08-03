Duggar Hate! Derick ATTACKS Fellow TLC Star Jazz Jennings, 16, For Being Trans

Derick Dillard has come under fire after attacking fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings. The Counting On star ripped the 16-year-old transgender star in a hate-filled rant.

Dillard, 28, slammed the I Am Jazz star in a promotional tweet for the TLC series.

“What an oxymoron,” he wrote. “A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

The former 19 Kids & Counting star quickly received backlash for the tweet.

“Very hypocritical of your family to profit from a network which airs content against your beliefs. Don’t like it? Don’t associate with it,” one user tweeted, as a second fired, “What an oxymoron. A Christian judging someone when our God calls us not to judge. Matthew 7:1. Disagree all u want, don’t judge.”

When a third follower wrote, “Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?” he backtracked.

“I want to be clear,” Jill Duggar’s husband wrote. “I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitely being propagated here.”

But the second tweeted only caused more controversy.

“You mean her. Use the right pronoun of you have no issue,” a follower wrote, as another said, “Her. If you want to show respect, say the correct pronoun as she was only a ‘he’ for a few years of life.” []

I Am Jazz follows the life of Jennings, who transitioned from a male to a female, and her family. She was diagnosed with gender identity disorder at 4 years old.

On the current season, she has been discussing gender reassignment surgery.

The Duggar family has been outspoken about their disapproval of the transgender community in the past.

Dillard’s mother-in-law Michelle Duggar encouraged Arkansas residents to vote against an anti-discrimination ordinance to protect transgender rights in 2014.

Jennings has not responded to Dillard’s tweets.

