Demi Moore,54, Ready To Expand Her Family

Fed up over her three daughters’ failure to produce grandchildren and envious over her ex-husbands’ growing broods — Demi Moore is taking matters into her own hands!

Sources told RADARONLINE.COM the 54-year-old “Ghost” star is planning to adopt a baby and raise the child as a single mom!

“Demi is desperate to have a baby in the house again,” tattled the source.“ She’s looking into private adoption, but hasn’t ruled out adopting from a third-world country either, like Madonna.

What’s more, Radar has learned Demi is going crazy over both of her exes, Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, starting families!

“She’s really jealous of Bruce and Ashton’s growing families, and it’s been a thorn in her side for some time,” revealed the insider.

“It’s pushing Demi to adopt on her own.”

Now, with no man in sight, Demi is ready to find someone she can love unconditionally — a baby!

