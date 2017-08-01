Addiction & Heartbreak! Demi Moore Writing Tell-All Book

Demi Moore is penning a tell-all book, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to an insider, the Ghost star will concentrate on her rise up through the ranks in Hollywood and how proud she is of her three daughters with 62-year-old Bruce Willis.

However, she will NOT be slamming former husbands Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

Moore, 54, infamously had a meltdown after Kutcher, 39, left her for his second wife Mila Kunis, 33.

PHOTOS: Demi Moore Marriage Shocker — Did Tallulah Willis Tie The Knot Behind Her Back?

But a source claimed that the famous actress is not interested in dishing the dirt.

The source reveals: “This will be more about Demi’s rise to the top in acting, how she dragged herself up by her bootstraps after a difficult childhood, plus the amicable relationship she still maintains with Bruce Willis.”

Despite the affect the split with Kutcher had on her Moore is no longer bitter about it and is currently doing well in her life.

PHOTOS: Demi Moore’s Star Style Evolution

The source adds: “She’s got no desire to bash Ashton – or Mila – so suggestions that’s her M.O. are wide off the mark.

“Anyone who knows Demi will tell you she’s been open to a friendship with Ashton but it’s Mila who won’t allow it. She’s in a really good place right now, and looking forward to getting her story out there in a positive way.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.