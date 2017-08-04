DeMario & Corinne To Sit Down For First Tell-All Interview After ‘BIP’ Sex Scandal

Following their recent Bachelor in Paradise sex scandal, DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios are sitting down for a tell-all interview this Saturday, RadarOnline.com can report.

A source states that Jackson will sit down with host Chris Harrison to tell his side of the story, before Olympios gets her chance to do the same.

“DeMario isn’t going to let any of this get him down anymore. Since his name was cleared, he’s moved on. He knows his friends and family are behind him and that’s what is important,” said a source.

PHOTOS: Corinne Olympios Relaxes In A Bikini After ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Pool Scandal

As Radar previously reported, Jackson claimed he “got played” during his explosive sex drama with Olympios in BIP, but according to a source, “he’s over it.”

“He hasn’t spoken to Corinne ahead of the taping, and he’s not worried about seeing her.”

Olympios refused to go back to the show after accusing Jackson of sexually assaulting her, yet she recently announced that she will in fact be present for the reunion.

“I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise special,” Olympios said via her rep Stan Rosenfield.

PHOTOS: DeMario Jackson Forgets Bachelor In Paradise Drama Parties With Women!

As Radar reported, Jackson was just involved in yet another scandal following his brief appearance in The Bachelorette – where his alleged girlfriend showed up to blast him for cheating and lying to her.

How do you think his much-awaited reunion with Olympios will go? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.