Multiple Residents Call 911 After Finding Bloody ‘Decapitated Body’ In Driveway

Various Tennessee residents called 911 in panic after finding what looked to be a “decapitated body” in the driveway of a local family!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, homeowner Joseph Lovergive made a very realistic dead man Halloween display and placed it next to his garage door. From afar, it looked like the man had been decapitated!

Terrified neighbor Johnny Riddle, reported what he believed to be a dead body to the local police department.

“I thought it was somebody,” Riddle explained to WJHL after finding out it was simply a Halloween prank. “I thought it was somebody laying up there on the driveway.”

The well-made body frightened other locals as well, so much so that the Greene County Sheriff’s Department had to post an announcement on their Facebook page!

“ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display,” they wrote.

What do you think about this extremely realistic Halloween prank? Would you have called 911? Let us know in the comments below.

