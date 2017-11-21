Revealed: Manson Family Murder Victim Sharon Tate’s Tragic Final Phone Call

The life and crimes of deranged sociopath Charles Manson are profiled with terrifying eyewitness accounts, expert commentary and actual recollections from members of the Manson Family in REELZ new documentary Charles Manson, airing tonight.

On the show, which traces the trail of destruction the cult leader left in his wake, Debra Tate, Manson murder victim Sharon Tate‘s sister, opens up about the final phone call between her and her famous sibling.

“The last time that I had called Sharon that evening was probably between 11:30 and midnight,” recalled Debra in the documentary.

Sharon, said Debra, had a group of friends over to her Los Angeles home that fateful August night in 1969.

Roman Polanski, 26-year-old Sharon’s new director husband at the time, “had been away the whole summer,” said Debra, 65. “He was due to come back in a day or two, and she just couldn’t wait.”

Sharon was looking forward to welcoming her first child with Polanski, then 35.

“She really wanted to do the mommy and daddy at home in their sweet little nest waiting for their little chick to arrive,” said Debra.

Tragically, Sharon would never live to see that day.

The actress was brutally murdered, alongside her friends, by Manson Family cult members, some of whom spoke about that chilling night in the new documentary.

