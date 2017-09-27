Debra Messing Wishes She Hadn’t Appeared On Megyn Kelly’s Much-Hated ‘Today Show’

Megyn Kelly was brutally bashed for her Today show debut, and now it seems, even her on-screen guests were embarrassed!

After making an appearance in the much-awaited segment, Will & Grace star Debra Messing said she regrets having been a part of it.

As Radar reported, critics began hitting back at Kelly for her “staged” and “rehearsed” performance. A Jezebel reporter even compared her show to “a HomeGoods catalog brought to life.”

At the same time, online haters began spamming Messing’s Instagram for answers.

“But why did you guys do the Megyn Kelly show?” asked a user in the comments section of the actress’ page.

“Honestly I didn’t know it was MK until that morning,” responded Messing. “The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

The comment fans believe Messing, 49, is referring to is Kelly’s attempted joke about Will & Grace’s gay influence.

“Is it true you became a lawyer, and you became gay, because of Will?” Kelly, 46, asked a super-fan during her live show.

While she received a few laughs from the audience and cast at the time, many individuals were later enraged by her insensitive remark.

