Tragic Tailspin: Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Family ‘Beside Themselves’

The family of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are finding it “extremely tough” to cope with the sudden loss of both icons, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Actress Debbie died just one day after her daughter, suffering a stroke at her son Todd’s house in Beverly Hills on Wednesday while discussing Carrie’s funeral plans.

A source close to the late stars told Radar: “Everyone is finding it extremely tough and those who work for Carrie and Debbie don’t know what to do with themselves.”

“The staff were part of one big family with Carrie and Debbie, and they are beside themselves as much as their relatives,” the insider continued. “But they are also concerned about who will be in charge of them now and if they will still have jobs.”

As Radar reported, Reynolds, 84, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening in L.A., and died soon after of a series of strokes. Though she was in fair health before the incident, the Singin’ in the Rain actress lost her footing in the face of her daughter’s sudden passing on Tuesday.

“Carrie was a wonderful boss and they were worried about how to balance things when she passed, now Debbie has gone it’s a massive worry,” the source said. “The house they maintain could be sold on.”

Meanwhile, Todd Fisher told Entertainment Tonight that his mother’s last words to him were about how much she missed Carrie.

“She missed her daughter and wanted to very much be with her,” he said. “She had been very strong the last several days. [There was] enormous stress on her, obviously. And this morning she said those words to me and 15 minutes later she had a stroke and virtually left.”

