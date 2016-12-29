‘She Just Gave Up!’ Shattered Debbie Reynolds Died Of A Broken Heart

The sudden passing of Carrie Fisher at the age of 60 proved too much to bear for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, an insider told RadarOnline.com, claiming the Hollywood legend truly died of a broken heart.

Reynolds, 84, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening in L.A., and died soon after of a series of strokes. Although in fine health before the incident, Reynolds lost her footing in the face of her daughter Fisher’s sudden passing Tuesday, said a source.

“Family, friends and colleagues have been at the hospital and we all hoped she would pull through,” an insider told Radar.

“Debbie said she was strong yesterday, but I think the death of Carrie sunk in overnight and she just gave up.”

Certainly, Reynolds seemed to find the prospect of Fisher’s death unbearable even in the Star Wars actress’s final hours. On Christmas, she tweeted that Fisher was “in stable condition.”

She would be dead not long after.

The family of Hollywood royalty was thrown into a tailspin last Friday, when Fisher suffered a heart attack on a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles.

