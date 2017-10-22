‘Death Wish’ Director Michael Winner Is Called A ‘Filthy Pervert’

More and more actresses are mad as hell and aren’t going to take it anymore, accusing men in show business of sexual harassment.

Producer Harvey Weinstein‘s quick fall after women’s allegations has resulted in a flood of female performers revealing the seedy side of show business—in England as well as America.

The late Death Wish director Michael Winner has been labelled a “filthy pervert” as it is alleged he lured ladies into sex traps, according to England’s The Mirror.

Actress Debbie Arnold said, “It doesn’t matter that he is dead, he still needs to be exposed.”

The British movie mogul best known for teaming up with Charles Bronson on Death Wish and two sequels to the hit revenge movie, allegedly lured soap stars into a trap when he auditioned them for the English TV soap operas, such as the hits Coronation Street and EastEnders.

Arnold, now 62, told The Mirror that Winner asked her to expose and fondle her breasts during an audition, saying, “It was so offensive and horrific – it has stayed with me for years.”

Arnold, who played Weatherfield Arms landlady Carole Evans in Corrie and April Branning in EastEnders, was invited to Winner’s home in the early 1980s after he contacted her agent mother Mary.

She hoped to get a future role and recalled, “I was an up-and-coming actress. This man had made movies in Hollywood. To meet him was an honor.”

But shock ensued when, she alleged, in Winner’s ­office on the first floor of his mansion in London, “He asked me to take off my top, then my bra and told me to massage my breasts.

“I asked him to repeat the question because I thought I was hearing things. I started walking away from the window and he asked me why.

“I told him I couldn’t believe what he had said. I thought it was a joke so I was appalled when he repeated the question.

“I walked right up to him and told him, ‘f*** off, you dirty old pervert.'”

And Crossroads actress Cindy Marshall-Day claimed Winner also demanded to see her naked boobs.

Marshall-Day said, “He was a horrible, filthy pervert. He preyed on young naive actresses who wanted to earn a living.”

She says she was asked to expose her breasts at a general audition at the cigar-chomping director’s home.

“….he asked me to take off my top and show him my boobs,” she alleged.

“I was so angry at his audacity. It wasn’t an audition for a nude role, so why would I have to expose myself? I felt so dirty.”

When Marshall-Day refused, she claimed, “He became very p****d off and it was clear the meeting was over, so I let myself out.”

The paper also quoted other women about Winner, who wished to remain anonymous.

None of the women complained to police over fears for their careers, they said.

Winner died in 2013 at age 77. He had been married to wife Geraldine from 2011 to his death.

