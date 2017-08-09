DJ Fires Back At Taylor Swift During Sexual Assault Trial: I Touched Your ‘Ribcage’

Following Taylor Swift‘s scandalous lawsuit over her sexual assault claims, former radio show host and DJ David Mueller has fired back, saying the pop star has ruined his reputation, RadarOnline.com can report.

During the second day of the explosive trial, Mueller’s attorney, Gabe McFarland, said that the star’s allegation cost Mueller his “dream job” at 98.5 KYGO radio, according to E! Online.

As Radar previously reported, Mueller claimed that famous Swift falsely accused him of groping her butt by “intentionally” reaching “under her skirt” as they posed for a photo during a Denver meet-and-greet in 2013.

“Mueller absolutely unequivocally denies he put his hand under her skirt and grabbed her bottom or touched her inappropriately,” McFarland said in court.

Mueller is allegedly suing for up to $3 million, while Swift is hoping to prove a point by only asking for $1. She “not trying to bankrupt this man,” said Swift’s attorney.

As Radar reported, Mueller previously claimed that thanks to Swift’s statement, he would lose about $2,916,637 in wages in the next 15 years.

“Mueller has been hurt and wants his good name back and he wants to be fairly compensated for income he lost and ability to earn income in the future,” continued McFarland.

As Radar readers know, days after Swift’s bodyguard kicked Mueller and his girlfriend out of the meet-and-greet following Swift’s accusation, the radio host was fired from his job with little to no explanation.

After losing his position, Mueller sued swift, saying it was a “humiliating thing to be accused of something that despicable,” and that if anything, he had accidentally touched her “ribcage or ribs.”

Swift, who will reportedly take the stand at some point during the nine-day trial, said that ay money she wins form the case will be donated to “charitable organizations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard.”

From the case, the Bad Blood singer allegedly wished to prove that “Grabbing a woman’s rear end is an assault, and it’s always wrong. Any woman — rich, poor, famous or not — is entitled to not have that happen.”

