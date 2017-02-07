Leaked Emails Uncover David Beckham’s Desperate Plea For Knighthood

Disgraced David Beckham‘s leaked emails reveal the soccer star’s sad and desperate bid to achieve a knighthood from the Queen.

According to a report in The Daily Mirror, Russian hackers attempted to blackmail Beckham for $1.25 million, threatening to expose the 41-year-old’s tantrum and expletive-filled messages to the public.

“They r a bunch of c***s. I expected nothing less. Who decides on the honors??” one of Beckham’s emails allegedly read, according to the Telegraph. “It’s a disgrace to be honest, and if I was American, I would have got something like this 10 years ago.”

PHOTOS: Justin Bieber Is Merely A David Beckham Copycat – Most Seeing Double Pics In 8 Clicks

“Unless it’s a knighthood f**k off,” he continued, The Sun reports.

Beckham’s Instagram account served as his primary platform for sucking up to the Honours Committee, comparing himself to iconic actress Audrey Hepburn in posts and openly supporting the Scottish referendum in order to please the Queen, according to the UK Sun.

“His every public move was being orchestrated to appeal to the committee, but now the whole process has been exposed,” an insider told the publication.

Becks even wrote about opera singer Katherine Jenkins, a former Dancing With the Stars contestant that he was rumored to have had an affair with at one point. (Both denied it.) He was furious about being turned down for a knighthood and ripped Jenkins, saying she received an OBE for “singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F*****g joke’.” Jenkins has admitted to past drug use.

PHOTOS: David Beckham Caught Flirting AGAIN — With Two Different Women!

Meanwhile, as Radar revealed on Monday, Beckham’s wife Victoria hit the airport after her soccer star hubby was busted out with a married model late into the night !

As Radar previously reported, David was caught multiple times flirting with different women in Los Angeles, even at his workout class Soul Cycle, until Victoria showed up to class one day.

A rep for Beckham claimed the emails had been hacked and doctored, according to The Sun.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.