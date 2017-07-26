Daniel Craig & Wife Rachel Weisz Photographed Together For First Time In Two Years

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Craig, 49, and wife Rachel Weisz, 47, have not been photographed in public for nearly two years. But suddenly, after Radar reps announced plans to publish a story about their rocky relationship, the couple was snapped arriving together at New York’s Public Theater on July 13!

“The whole thing just seemed like too much of a coincidence,” tattled a source. “I don’t buy it for a minute!”

The last time anyone had seen a photo of the two of them together was December 2015. And Radar has revealed the two are currently living separately.

According to a source, the James Bond star reportedly can’t handle his Oscar winning wife’s accolades overshadowing his own. “Rachel’s given first pass on the best Hollywood projects, while Daniel complains that he’s conscripted to mindless action schlock,” a source told Radar exclusively.

And Weisz is reportedly fed up with Craig’s jealousy over her career, according to our source. “She doesn’t feel like she should have to apologize for being so successful.”

