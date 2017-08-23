Daniel Craig Signs No-Nudity Contract For James Bond Movie – Fans Are Destroyed!

Hunky James Bond star Daniel Craig will show his muscles no longer, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the handsome actor has included a new clause in his actor’s contract that states he is done with on-screen nudity, for good.

Sources have told Straight Shuter that Craig is in great shape, yet at 49 years old he prefers not to show as much skin as he has in the past.

PHOTOS: What’s In A Name? Sony Hack Exposes These 11 Stars’ Secret Aliases — You Won’t Believe The Secret Pseudonyms Of Jessica Alba, Jude Law, Daniel Craig & More!

In previous films, fans have seen the fit British actor in swimming trunks, shirtless and even completely naked in one of his riskier scenes during Casino Royale. Sadly, this is now a thing of the past.

Insiders claimed that Craig was not certain he wanted to appear on the fifth and final James Bond film, saying Spectre seemed like an appropriate farewell. Recently, however, he announced he would in fact be returning for iconic role once more, yet to the dismay of his admirers, his sexy bare muscles would not be returning with him.

Straight Shuter‘s Rob Shuter has all the latest gossip.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.