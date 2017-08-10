‘Dance Moms’ Fakery! Abby Lee’s ‘Boyfriend’ Claims Romance Was Scripted

Abby Lee Miller showed off her boy toy on this week’s Dance Moms, but is their relationship just for cameras? Jordan “Jordy” Rodriguez exclusively reveals to RadarOnline.com the truth behind their romance.

On the episode, Miller had her competition team perform a routine entitled “Food For Thought” to help promote her “friend” Rodriguez’s song about veganism.

The routine and the song didn’t impress the moms, as they felt it was too “gimmicky.”

They also found it suspicious that Miller, 50, chose to help promote Rodriguez and not her own dancers who have released singles.

Mom Holly Frazier called him Miller’s “boyfriend,” while the students referred to him as her “boy toy.”

But according to Rodriquez, they were never romantically involved!

“I’m friends with Abby Lee Miller,” he told Radar. “I’m going to remind you that you were watching a television show.”

When asked why the cast hinted that they had a sexual relationship, he responded, “Because it’s a TV show!”

The model also admitted that he has not kept in touch with Miller since she began serving her one year and one day prison sentence.

As Radar exclusively reported, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016.

She was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. She reported to Victorville prison on July 12.

