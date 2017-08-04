‘Dance Moms’ Divorce Drama! Inside Brynn’s Mom Ashlee Rumfallo’s NASTY Split

Abby Lee Miller choreographed a number inspired by Ashlee Rumfallo’s divorce and custody drama on this week’s Dance Moms. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal just how nasty their separation was!

In court papers obtained by the Superior Court of Arizona Maricopa County, Brynn Rumfallo’s mom Ashlee filed for divorce from Aaron Rumfallo in October 2013.

“The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation,” the divorce papers read.

Ashlee asked that no spousal maintenance be awarded to her spouse or herself.

The mother-of-three requested that her ex-husband pay a portion of their debts and obligations.

The divorce was granted in April 2014.

“The marriage of the parties is dissolved and the parties are restored to the legal status of single persons,” the court papers read.

Ashlee was awarded the sole legal decision-making of their three children.

No spousal support was awarded to either party.

At the time, Aaron was granted time with their three children from Friday at 12am to Sunday at 7pm with no weekdays visits. Both parents will have the children for two weeks of uninterrupted time during the summer each year.

Ashlee will make the final decisions about the children’s education, health, care and religious training after consultation with Aaron. Also, neither parent is allowed to move the children outside of Arizona without written approval from the other parent.

At the time, Aaron was ordered to pay $1,260.80 per month in child support.

But the battle didn’t end when their divorce was granted, as they continue to fight over modification of child support and custody today.

