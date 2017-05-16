Countdown Begins! Abby Lee Miller’s Top-Secret Prison Plan Revealed

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison, and only RadarOnline.com has all the details of her trip to the slammer!

As Radar reported, Miller was sentenced to a year and a day after she was indicted by a federal judge in Pittsburg on multiple counts of fraud.

Radar spoke exclusively to Miller’s defense attorney, Brandon J. Verdream about how she’ll cope.

According to attorney Valdream – who represented Miller along with his partner, Attorney Robert Ridge – the big question on everyone’s mind right now is, ‘Where is Abby going?’

“We are still in limbo right now and although she requested to be near her home in L.A., that is not set in stone. No one will know where she is going until next week,” Valdream told Radar.

As Radar previously reported, Miller quit Dance Moms several months ago and has not looked back since.

Not withholding her true feelings about the gig that made her famous, she said in an interview this week, “They never trusted me, and if they did that, the show would have been so much better. There are so many avenues we could have gone down.”

