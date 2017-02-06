Exclusive

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Sex Addiction Nightmare

The actor's pals are warning him to seek rehab before his antics destroy his career.

By
Posted on

Serial cheater Cuba Gooding Jr. needs help before his sex-mad antics deep-six his career, an insider told RadarOnline.com.

The Jerry Maguire star, 49, repeatedly two-timed wife Sara Kapfer before filing for divorce in mid-January, sources said.

Just days after Cuba wed Sara on March 13, 1994, cocktail waitress Elyse Lamont said she had “three marathon sex sessions with the actor.”

PHOTOS: Drinking & Driving? Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Wild Night EXPOSED

“We had sex in every position imaginable,” Lamont said, adding, “When I asked him if there was a woman in his life, he said no.”

Actress Jeanette Carr said Gooding Jr. claimed he was on the brink of divorce when they started a passionate romance.

“Cuba seemed like a sincere and nice guy,” Carr said. “But he turned out to be nothing but a lying, cheating dog.”

PHOTOS: Party-Boy Cuba Gooding Jr. Kisses Three Women In One Night: ‘He Loves The Ladies!’

In 2000, Gooding Jr. spent three nights partying with nurse Angela Bakaric while he was on location in Ely, Nev., filming the movie Rat Race. The father-of-three denied doing anything more than “dirty dancing” with Angela — although she said he took a pair of her underwear as a “souvenir!”

The insider added, “Cuba needs to go to rehab before he’s known in Hollywood as the ‘Show him the door’ guy!'”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments