‘He Was So Laid-Back!’ Accused Cruise Ship Wife Killer’s Cousin ‘Shocked’ By Murder

Accused cruise ship killer Kenneth Manzanares‘ family is shocked and horrified that the “laid-back” Utah native was arrested for murdering his wife, Kristy, aboard the Emerald Princess.

In an exclusive interview, Manzanares’ first cousin Andrew Jones told Radaroline.com the accused murderer “never snapped” before the vicious attack.

“When I hung out with him, he was very laid back — never snapped. But times change, people change,” Jones claimed.

Jones said he only found out about the horrific incident while scrolling through social media.

“I had to get some clarification at first, because I found out when I first saw it on Facebook,” he recalled. “I started delving into it and progressively became more shocked.”

“I’m kind of at a loss. His father is my uncle, and I haven’t reached out yet because I want to give them some space. It’s been hectic.”

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of three suffered a “severe head wound,” and authorities discovered blood through out the family’s room on the cruise.

When a family member questioned Manzanares on what had happened, he allegedly responded, “she would not stop laughing at me.”

Witnesses initially thought the incident was a hoax, because the cruise featured a murder mystery theme.

