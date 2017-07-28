Cruise Ship Killing: Passengers Thought Murder Of Kristy Manzanares Was A Hoax

The husband and father-of-three accused of murdering his wife on a cruise to Alaska still remains a mystery, and in a new shocking twist, RadarOnline.com has learned that some passengers on the Emerald Princess thought the killing was a hoax.

The ship had put on a murder mystery dinner as an activity eerily during the exact same time that Kristy Manzanares, 39, was killed by her husband, Kenneth Manzanares on July 25.

“Because they were doing a murder mystery theater about a death on a cruise ship, most people thought it [Manzanares’s screaming] was just part of the dramatic effect of what they were doing,” passenger Vic Simpson told Inside Edition.

Manzanares was discovered bloody and brutally murdered on the floor of her cabin. “[Blood was] spread throughout the room on multiple surfaces,” according to a federal arrest affidavit.

