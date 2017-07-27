Cruise Killing: Man Arrested For Murder, Says Wife ‘Wouldn’t Stop Laughing At Him’

The FBI has arrested a man for the brutal murder of his wife aboard a Princess Cruise ship, a crime he allegedly committed because she “wouldn’t stop laughing at him.”

The Utah man, identified as Kenneth Manzanares, was found in his Emerald Princess boat cabin on Tuesday night with “blood on his hands and clothes,” as well as “blood spread throughout the cabin,” the FBI criminal complaint reportedly stated.

Kristy Manzanares had a “severe head wound and blood was spread throughout the room on multiple surfaces,” the court documents reportedly said. She was pronounced dead at 9:20pm. Manzanares reportedly was dragging his wife’s body to a balcony in their room when an acquaintance entered and stopped him. The woman had been on the floor and covered in blood.

PHOTOS: ‘There Isn’t A Day … I Don’t Think Of Him’: 6 Photos Of ‘RHOBH’ Star Kim Richards’ Murdered Fiancé

Witness Chris Ceman described the scene, saying: “A little girl from that room came running out calling for help … that her parents had been in a fight. She sounded pretty desperate,” according to Komonews.com.

A witness reportedly said they heard a woman “screaming for her life,” and heard a man threaten to jump overboard.

Another witness reportedly said a family member saw the victim’s daughter who was “hysterical.”

“She said she was just really scared. She said, ‘I just want to go and see my mom. I want to see my mom. What’s happening?'”

PHOTOS: Shocking! 18 Celeb Domestic Violence Scandals That Rocked Hollywood

The man and the family members were escorted off the ship.

A news conference was scheduled for Thursday where the U.S. Attorney’s office planned to announce the charges for Manzanares.

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.