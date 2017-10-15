I Told You! Courtney Love Warned Women About Predator Harvey Weinstein In 2005

Courtney Love warned women about creepy Harvey Weinstein back in 2005 – but nobody took any notice of her!

The notoriously hard living actress and rocker debunked Weinstein’s antics on a red carpet for a Pamela Anderson Comedy Central Roast.

When asked by a reporter if she had any advice for women trying to make it in Hollywood, she hesitates, before warning women to decline an invite from Weinstein at a swanky Beverly Hills hotel.

Despite the warning Love, 53, like so many other female stars, was not scared to be seen with Weinstein in public.

She was photographed interacting with him along with Jessica Chastain at the Sunset Tower Hotel in 2012.

Commenting on the latest scandal – that has seen more that 30 women complain about sexual harassment by Weinstein – she has admitted that she was not one of them.

She said: “Although I wasn’t one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against Harvey Weinstein.”

Weinstein is currently receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Arizona.

