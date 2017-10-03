Wet & Wild! Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Let Loose In Joint Bachelor-Bachelorette Party

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth let loose on Monday night’s episode of Counting On. With the then-engaged couple’s wedding fast approaching, they decided to take a break from party planning and have some fun at a joint bachelor and bachelorette party! In true Duggar fashion, the couple brought their closest friends and family (which consisted of about 15-20 people) for an outdoor camping trip, all together with water tricks, a bonfire, and some pretty risqué games.

The two-day trip started off with the large group going on a kayaking and rafting trip (girls started off in the raft while the guys started off in the kayaks). Jill explained that the plan was to have the girls and guys switch back and forth between rafts and kayaks.

Things, however, seemed to change once Austin went overboard with the game and fell into the water. It even sent Joy-Anna into a slight panic.

“At first I was a little scared when Austin flipped,” she confessed, “but I realized he’s done this plenty of times. He just went down and came up right fast and I knew that he was a good swimmer so it wasn’t super nerve-racking.”

Then it was the girls’ turn to get in the kayaks, though before the real journey down the river began, Joy-Anna flipped out of her own vessel. She was done before she even began!

With almost everyone now soaking wet, the group decided it was time for a rope swing.

While Jana, Kendra, and Joseph skipped out on the fun, the rest of Austin and Joy-Anna’s siblings and friends joined them on the dangling rope before plopping into the cool river.

Then it was off to the campgrounds where the real fun began. Not surprisingly, some slight temptation arose, as Joy-Anna confessed that the camp’s sleeping arrangements made her think about her intimate future with her soon-to-be husband.

“In a couple weeks it’s really cool to think that we won’t have to sleep in separate hammocks,” she admitted to the cameras.

During the rest of the trip, when Joy-Anna wasn’t daydreaming about her nighttime sleeping arrangements, the 19-year-old was getting pretty sentimental about her impending nuptials.

“It’s really special being able to do this last thing with our close friends and family before Austin and I are married, and I think that as each day goes by and we have our countdown going it is setting more [set] in stone. Life is really going to change,” she said.

“I’m going to be a married woman in a few weeks. It’s incredible to think about but at the same time it can be nerve-wracking,” Joy-Anna added. “Just knowing the responsibility of being a wife. I don’t know if it scares me but change is hard for me – it’s going to take a lot of getting used to. It’s going to the most amazing thing, I know.”

Once the mushy talk was over, and the camp was set up, it was time for smores by the campfire and a little game called the “shoe game.”

The hilarious game required Joy-Anna and Austin to sit back to back as they answered questions about each other raising their shoes. At one point, Joy-Anna revealed that she told Austin she loved him first!

“I first said ‘I love you’ in front of my parents,” Joy-Anna revealed. “Austin said that he had wanted to tell me a long time but it was really sweet. He started crying and said ‘I love you’ too.”

Awww, young love.

Counting On airs every Monday at 9 p.m. E.T. on TLC.

