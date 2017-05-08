Pregnancies & Proposals: New Duggar Drama Revealed In ‘Counting On’ Sneak-Peek

The Duggar family is back on an all new season of Counting On!

In a sneak peek of the show’s upcoming episodes, Jinger Duggar Vuolo‘s adjusts to life in Laredo, Texas as a newlywed with husband Jeremy Vuolo, after the pair tied the knot last November in Arkansas.

“Married life has been the best thing ever,” Jinger said in the clip.

“You look amazing,” she compliments her husband in one scene as he works out in their home.

PHOTOS: Inside The Duggar Family’s House Of Horrors

But Jinger’s sister are already eager for her to become a mother, with Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Joy-Anna Duggar and Jana Duggar pestering her over Skype.

“So are you pregnant?” Jill asked.

“Huh?” Jinger answered, smiling in shock.

“It is very possible that Jinger could be expecting,” Joy-Anna chimed in, adding, “Have you taken a test?”

PHOTOS: Amy Duggar Explodes On Husband For Hurting Their Cat: ‘I Do Not Want Kids With You’

Also ahead on the new season, Jessa and husband Ben Seewald experience major stress while preparing to welcome their second son, Henry Wilberforce.

Meanwhile, Jill and Derick Dillard plan their return to Central America.

“I have certain apprehensions about our return to Central America because it is a dangerous place,” Derick admitted of the trip.

PHOTOS: Dirty Duggar Fakery! Christian Clan Stages Charity Scene For Cameras — Gives Food To Needy Family, Then Takes It Back!

Plus, the moment you’ve all been waiting for, Austin Forsyth’s surprise — and blindfolded — proposal to Joy-Anna will be revealed as well.

The new season premieres June 12 on TLC.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.