Too Sexy! Teen Bride Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Broke Strict Courtship Standards

A sneak peek of Counting On shows Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth confessing they broke strict courtship rules before they got married !

In the clip, Forsyth, 23, discussed how he and 19-year-old Duggar engaged in a taboo full-frontal hug after he proposed last March and she accepted.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” Forsyth revealed to Daphne Oz on the second part of TLC’s Counting On reunion. “We try. That was a real hard try.”

According to the Christian couple’s strict interpretation of Biblical moral standards, they are allowed only side hugs while courting before marriage.

Duggar admitted she never planned for their illicit hug to get caught on camera.

“I didn’t even notice that they were there,” she said of the cameramen who were hiding in the trees during Forsyth’s proposal. “I thought it was just us there, and that was really special.”

Joked her husband: “Those cameramen look like trees!”

