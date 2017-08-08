Exposed! Corinne and DeMario’s Steamy Pool Footage Revealed In Latest ‘BIP’ Promo

After a string of backlash and controversy, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson‘s X-rated footage has been previewed in the Bachelor in Paradise‘s new Season 4 promo, RadarOnline.com can report.

Aired for the first time after The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose on Monday, the shocking clip shows a compilation of dramatic moments inside the wildest BIP season yet.

Starting off the clip is a boozed-up Olympios pulling Jackson by the wrist and yelling “pool time” while jumping into the water. He follows her and the two disappear for the steamy PDA session that unleashed the chaos on weeks to come.

“This is 30 minutes into Paradise, Corinne and DeMario are already having a blast, hanging out with each other n the pool,” Alex Woytkiew says.

The screen then flashes to a scene of the two, after the event, in which they were seen relaxing with the rest of the cast. Out of nowhere, producers comes to grab them and the cameramen are told to stop filming.

“Corinne was getting pulled away, DeMario was getting pulled away, and I’m thinking, ‘What did he just do?” Danielle Maltby says in the clip. “Are Corinne and DeMario OK? All we know is that we aren’t filming, so what the f**k is happening?”

As Radar previously reported, Olympios accused Jackson of sexually assaulting her. They were involved in a nasty lawsuit after which Jackson claimed he “got played.”

ABC then claimed there was no real damage, and now Paradise is back!

The topic is then dropped and the promo focuses on Bachelorette alums Dean Unglert and Adam Gottschalk‘s new love connections, as well as those of other hot and eager cast members.

Season four of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 14, at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

