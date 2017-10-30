We Told You First! Corey Feldman DID Tell Cops Of Hollywood Pedophiles

Corey Feldman continued his tireless fight Monday when he sat down for a shocking interview on Today and vowed to expose the men responsible for sexually abusing him.

Feldman, who is attempting to raise $10 million to finance an exposé feature film to out the twisted predators, vowed to “release every single name that I have any knowledge of.”

Lauer pressed Feldman, 46, on why he didn’t go to the police about his claims.

“I’ve told the police. In fact, if anybody wants to go back to 1993 when I was interviewed by the Santa Barbara Police Department, I sat there and I gave them the names,” Feldman answered. “They’re on record.”

As RadarOnline.com revealed first in an explosive bombshell investigation in 2016, the recordings made 24 years ago this December may prove Feldman, who was 22 at the time, is telling the truth.

“I know what it’s like to go through those feelings and believe me, the person who molested me, if this was him that did that to me, this would be a different story,” Feldman revealed decades ago to Sgt. Deborah Lindenand Detective Russ Birchim of abuse children suffered at the hands of Michael Jackson, who the officials were investigating at the time.

Feldman, 46, then told the officers about the depraved man who abused him and his late actor pal, Corey Haim, who tragically died of a drug overdose in 2010 at the age of 38.

“I would be out there, up front, doing something immediately to have this man given what was due to him,” said Feldman.

But police failed to follow up on the report and the frustrated star laid bare his anger in a tweet years later.

“All names were given to police before statute had run out but they did zero,” he wrote on social media.

Feldman reiterated his frustration to Lauer during the Oct. 30 interview.

“They have all of this information, but they were scanning Michael Jackson,” he said. “All they cared about was trying to find something on Michael Jackson.”

But, as Radar reported, Feldman has noted the superstar sicko still “walks around, one of the most successful people in the entertainment industry” and he claims the pedophile is the “kingpin” of a twisted child sex ring.

In his memoir, Coreyography, the Stand by Me star recounted in graphic detail the alleged sexual abuse he and Haim endured when they were young.

He named his abusers as Ron, Tony, Burnham and Crimson — all pseudonyms, since, he explained to Lauer, “The publishers prevented me to name names, which is why I’m taking the matter into my own hands,” and raising money for a film.

“This dirty little secret is an open secret among so many in the biz,” one insider told Radar.

However, if Feldman finally gets his wish, it won’t be for long.

