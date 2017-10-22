Corey Feldman Gets Arrested After He Tweets About Exposing HWood Pedophiles

Former child star Corey Feldman was reportedly arrested just days after he tweeted about having a “plan” to expose pedophilia in Hollywood.

According to The Sun, Feldman, 46, was heading to a gig with his band in Louisiana when he was busted by police and charged with one count of possessing marijuana and one count in regard to a traffic violation, local reports stated.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming told The Blast that Feldman’s R.V. was pulled over for speeding Saturday night while on his way with bandmates to perform at the Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom in Monroe, LA.

Fleming informed The Blast that when his officers ran Feldman’s driver’s license, it came back suspended and the officers also noticed a “strong odor” of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Feldman consented to a search of the RV, where a small amount of marijuana was found.

Reports say Feldman was arrested and taken to the Richland Parish jail, but was reportedly released after paying a small fine for speeding and weed possession.

The trouble for Feldman follows hot on the heels of the former The Goonies actor tweeting against sexual abusers in show business in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

But in Feldman’s case, he wants to go after those who target youngsters.

Via Twitter on Thursday, Feldman wrote, “I AM WORKING ON A PLAN THAT MAY B A WAY FORWARD 2 SHED SOME LITE ON THIS SITUATION! IF I CAN FIGURE OUT A WAY 2 GET ACTUAL JUSTICE”.

He added, “NOBODY SHOULD LIV THEIR LIVES IN FEAR EXCEPT THOSE WHO COMMITTED THESE HEINOUS CRIMES IN THE 1ST PLACE! I HAV FAITH GOD WILL C THIS THRU!”

As Radar readers know, for several years Feldman has claimed that he and his fellow child star friend, Corey Haim, who died in 2010, had been sexually abused by Hollywood bigwigs.

But Feldman said he wants his family members to be safe before he takes action.

Feldman claims to know the name of the A-list man who molested Haim.

An exclusive Radar report revealed that Feldman named the creep to police, a star he later pointed out still “walks around, one of the most successful people in the entertainment industry.”

