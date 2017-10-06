Comic Ralphie May Dead At 45

Comic Ralphie May has died, aged 45.

Reports say he’s had been battling pneumonia over the past week.

The funnyman’s career skyrocketed after he finished second on Last Comic Standing in 2003.

May’s recent credits include appearances on Inside Amy Schumer and two 2015 Netflix comedy specials, Ralphie May: Unruly and Ralphie May: Imperfectly Yours.

He divorced his wife Lahna Turner back in 2015.

May was left devastated by the divorce from his wife, who was also a comedian – the couple had two children.

They subsequently got into a bitter divorce battle for custody of the kids.

May was currently on a nationwide tour with dates scheduled at Harrah’s in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday this weekend ahead of several dozen shows across the country.

